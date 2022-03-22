Submit Release
“It’s not always a good idea to have the defendant take the stand. If he is not careful, the prosecution can destroy the defendant’s case””
— Larry D. Steinman

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larry D. Steinman has never pictured himself as a storyteller, and if he didn’t try to jot his thoughts down, readers wouldn’t be able to feast on his stories that would leave them sitting on the edge of their seats. Collection of Short Stories is a masterpiece – a result exceeding expectations – of a 78-year-old man’s newfound passion for writing. This one exudes mystery and intrigue on every page, intensified with the author’s given talent in providing graphic details – a powerful combination that would make anyone who reads it feel like they’re watching everything unfold in front of their eyes.

The titles of some of the short stories are The Cougar, Where’s The Fortune, and The Case of the Pearl-Handled Dagger. This compilation of classic whodunit tales is a debut not to be missed. Larry currently lives in Beggs, Oklahoma. He started writing about two years ago. He started writing short stories and gave them to his daughter to read. His daughter thought they should be published. These stories contain mystery, intrigue, surprise endings, and things are not always as they seem. He is currently working on a novel that centers around a castle built in Romania back in 1590 and what happens to the people who own the castle over the centuries until the year 2000.

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 (925) 255-0098
