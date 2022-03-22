Submit Release
A Mother's Love

A Binding Relationship of a Mother and Daughter through Passage of Time

“Then there was one morning when everything seemed different to Erik. He felt a little off like he couldn’t catch up to himself. Erik tried to shrug this feeling from his mind.”
— time.”— Excerpt from A Mother’s Love by Kathleen

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kathleen Koepfer will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with her published book titled A Mother’s Love. An affectionate book
based on the daughter's feelings towards her mother. It tells the story of two women and the love that exceeds generations. Karen grew up in her neighborhood with an ordinary life and no overwhelming praise she experienced.

She married young and, as obstacles with her marriage expose and events that trouble her, she needs her mother’s help besides her. Karen wanted her mother’s embrace to be closer to her than ever before, and they both grew to give unending love to Karen's son, Erik.

Author Kathleen Koepfer before writing has been in her professional life and retired already for fourteen years. After noting down sentences and events in her book based on her own experiences, she finally worked up the courage to send her manuscript for publication. She would like to especially thank the military forces who are continuing and serving their sacrifices for the United States. They are all modern heroes.

A Mother’s Love
Written by: Kathleen Koepfer
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

