LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Cleo W. Robinson Jr. has published a sequel for the book titled Trails to and Tales of Sanderson, Texas: The Saga Continues Book 2. The main characters who appear in the first book continue in this sequel are diverse: Lou, the female cafe manager; Will Wilson, family member and owner of the R Bar R ranch; three bachelor friends—Birthday, Punch, and Blacky—who have stories left to tell. In this continuing saga, new people arrive in town— people who Lou and her friend, Birthday, expected were dead. There will be land sold, a house built, and another wedding before the 1950s takes are all told.

An equally large portion of the book goes back to the Civil War and the months following the conflict as a war-weary Wilson ancestor journey back to the family ranch.

“Robinson has chosen to write his tales from multiple viewpoints accompanied with narration by the author and/or several of his main characters. With Robinson’s seemingly endless supply of straight-talking stories and Paul-Bunya-style characters, he draws adult readers—male and female—inside thirty captivating chapters.”— Donna Ford, U.S. Review of Books.

Cleo Walton Robinson Jr. lives in Omaha, Nebraska, with his wife, Carol Harrer-Robinson. Cleo is a graduate of Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in History (Education Degree) and a Master of Arts Degree in International Relations from the University of Southern California. He is a retired DOD investigator and an army LTC, Military Intelligence Officer. For nine months between high school and college, Robinson lived in Sanderson, Texas where he collected local stories and characters.

He combined his Sanderson material with some of the many stories his father told as he was growing up. Using his two primary sources of materials and some of his experiences and healthy imagination, Trails to and Tales of Sanderson, Texas: The Saga Continues Book 2 was produced.

Trails to and Tales of Sanderson, Texas: The Saga Continues Book 2

Written by: Cleo W. Robinson Jr.

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.