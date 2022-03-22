Top Texas Cybersecurity Company Protects Dallas Businesses from Cyber Threats with New CISO
Texas-based IT and cybersecurity provider, Centre Technologies, has appointed Anthony Leatherwood as its new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).
My goal at Centre is to give businesses a strong security posture to defend against evolving cyber threats, implement enterprise-grade IT solutions to maximize investments, and increase productivity.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas-based IT and cybersecurity provider, Centre Technologies, has appointed Anthony Leatherwood as its new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Anthony will have a dual role: he will be responsible not only for the cybersecurity readiness and remediation of Centre Technologies but will also leverage his expertise to develop, refine, and test solutions for customers. The duality of his role will aid Dallas and Fort Worth businesses in fortifying their IT environment and blocking malicious programs from gaining entry. This issue has become urgent as the COVID-19 pandemic has driven businesses to adopt a hybrid workforce resulting in new challenges and increases in the threat surface area. Anthony’s role will be critical to enhancing cyber security for businesses in Dallas, TX, and the surrounding areas, creating air-tight information security policies, procedures, and mechanisms across cloud and on-premise infrastructure.
— Anthony Leatherwood, CISO at Centre Technologies
Anthony brings over 20 years of IT experience starting his career at the Dell offices in Round Rock, TX as a Unix Linux administrator. He comes to Centre from SC Johnson Corporation, where he was Deputy CISO and a leader in defining the strategic/functional direction of global cyber operations, IAM (Identity & Access Management), Security Architecture, and DevSecOps. Anthony has achieved a long list of certifications and memberships, including Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), Certified in Governance of Enterprise IT (CGEIT), National Incident Management System (NIMS), and InfraGard (FBI-affiliated nonprofit focused on national cybersecurity) among countless others.
In his new role, Anthony will oversee Centre’s Security and Compliance (SAC) group, Security Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II security audits, consultive security mitigation, and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Compliance Services. Companies in Dallas, TX, and beyond can rely on Anthony to oversee the strategic, operational, and budgetary aspects of data management and protection.
Recently, Anthony Leatherwood was interviewed by the top tech podcast When Bits Hit the Fan. In the interview, he provides insight on important tech topics such as cyber security threats and what businesses should prepare for in today's tech space. The episode touches on the importance of Managed Vulnerability Scanning (MVS), Employee Security Awareness, Managed Detection and Response (MDR), and Security Operations Center (SOCaaS) services among other important topics.
Those who would like to gain insight on the tech space of today from the perspective of a CISO can listen to his two-part episode of “When Bits Hit the Fan”, streaming on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Anchor. Anthony is looking forward to spreading cybersecurity awareness and solutions to organizations in the Dallas and Fort Worth area by leveraging Centre’s memberships with the Westlake Chamber of Commerce and Round Rock Chamber.
