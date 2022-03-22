“Often, at the end of a long day in the saddle, Will would point Sam towards home, relax the reins, drop his chin to his chest, and doze off in the saddle.

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Cleo W. Robinson Jr. will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled Trails to and Tales of Sanderson, Texas. A fictional book set in Sanderson, Texas. A small sleepy town place that can support itself but is still isolated enough for all the residents to have some kind of social bond. Molly Brown is a mysterious lady who arrives by bus with no plans in life, no money, and others. Entering the Turner Cafe, Molly shyly orders a meal with no idea how she’ll pay for it. The owner of the building, Lou Smith, recognizes a bit of herself in Molly and offers her a job and lodgings. That’s how small community

life works: you take care of each other.

“His book “Trails to and Tales of Sanderson, Texas” was the best read I have had in a long time. His characters are amusing and well-developed, his descriptions of the Big Bend area and the mini-Mafia who reside there are accurate to my knowledge, and his homage to the sentimentality of Harte and Henry are well-done. I will buy this book again in a minute and am looking forward to a sequel.” — Douglas Cearley, Amazon Customer Review.

“Every chapter in this story is a vignette of one of the residents of Sanderson’s life. Sometimes these stories connect and intertwine; at other times, they merely fill in the gaps or shine a light on someone relevant to the larger narrative. This approach makes every character seem valuable in what could have easily just been a blossoming love story between Molly and Greg. The tone of each chapter varies as well, allowing some characters to shine in comedic roles while others reveal a darker background that pulls the reader’s emotions and makes their scenes all the more powerful.” — Reviewed by Michael Radon, US Review of Books.

Trails to and Tales of Sanderson, Texas

Written by: Cleo W. Robinson Jr.

Paperback |

Hardcover |

