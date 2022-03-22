HHS Distributing an Additional $413 Million in Provider Relief Fund Payments to Health Care Providers Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic

With the release of these payments, more than $19 billion has been distributed from the Provider Relief Fund and the American Rescue Plan Rural provider funding since November 2021.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), today announced more than $413 million in Provider Relief Fund (PRF) payments to more than 3,600 providers across the country. This is the fourth round of PRF Phase 4 payments, totaling nearly $12 billion that has been distributed to more than 82,000 providers in all 50 states, Washington D.C., and five territories since November 2021. This is in addition to HRSA’s distribution of American Rescue Plan (ARP) Rural payments totaling nearly $7.5 billion in funding to more than 44,000 providers across the country over the past four months.

“These funds have helped save lives throughout the pandemic,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “As we continue to make progress in defeating COVID-19, it’s important to keep supporting our providers with the resources they need so we can all build back better and healthier than before.”

“Health care providers are doing critical work on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19,” said HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson. “Provider Relief Fund resources are continuing to help meet these essential needs and maintain access to key health services across the country.”

In September of 2021, HHS opened applications for $25.5 billion in COVID-19 provider funding. With this latest installment, more than $19 billion of this funding has been awarded. Phase 4 payments reimburse smaller providers for a higher percentage of losses during the pandemic and include bonus payments for providers who serve Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Medicare beneficiaries.

PRF payments received in the first half of 2022 can be used until June 30, 2023. With today’s payments, approximately 89 percent of all Phase 4 applications have been processed. Remaining applications require additional manual review and HRSA is working to process them as quickly as possible.

Provider Relief Fund payments have played a key role in the nationwide response to COVID-19, helping health care providers prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus. Health care providers can use the payments to continue supporting patient care and respond to workforce challenges through recruitment and retention efforts.

View a state-by-state breakdown of all Phase 4 payments disbursed to date.

View a state-by-state breakdown of all ARP Rural payments disbursed to date.

As individual providers agree to the terms and conditions of Phase 4 payments, it will be reflected on the public dataset.

For additional information, visit www.hrsa.gov/provider-relief.