“Emmett pulled to the side of the road and killed the engine, looking out at the wondrous Pacific Ocean for the very first time.

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Asa Dunnington will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled Selectively Lawless: The True Story of

Emmett Long, An American Original. It is a biography of the western heritage of Emmett Long.

He had been filled with different flavors. Emmett Long, who was fourteen years old at that time, quit the family’s farm work, promising to return with pockets full of cash and in a shiny new car. Wild as it seems, the promise is fulfilled just a couple of years later. Once home, Emmett elects to invest his gambling profits in a new venture: moonshine.

“I started this book on my vacation and couldn’t put it down. Emmett Long’s journey through life was a tumultuous, exciting, and sometimes scary journey. Asa Dunnington did an excellent job in drawing us into this man’s life. Rarely do I say this, but I sure hope this becomes a movie! I’ll pay to see it.” — Amazon Customer Review.

“This renegade’s story is a refreshing spin on the outlaw narrative of the Great Depression…The boasting and colloquialisms are precious; as I read this, I felt I was being entertained by W.C. Fields (another great American!) This book is a treat for the mind and the heart and helps us appreciate the true grit and mettle that made this country great.” — Reviewed by David Allen, Hollywood Book Review.

Asa Dunnington was born in Iowa and raised in Southern California. He is Emmett Long’s nephew by marriage.

Selectively Lawless: The True Story of Emmett Long, An American Original

Written by: Asa Dunnington

