Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,180 in the last 365 days.

Senator Greg Razer Takes Part in Governor’s International Trade Mission

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, traveled with the governor to the United Kingdom and Ireland for an international trade mission from March 11 – 19. The trade mission included meetings with government officials, diplomats and business leaders to promote Missouri as a prime destination for business investment and expansion. The goal of the trade mission was to build relationships with key international figures to promote Missouri’s strong capacity for trade.

“The UK and Ireland are two important trading partners for Missouri, and it was great being able to meet with the people looking to further invest in our state,” Sen. Razer said. “I deeply appreciate being able to participate in this wonderful opportunity to highlight what the Show-Me State has to offer our partners around the world.”

For more information, please contact Sen. Razer’s office at 573-751-6607.

###

You just read:

Senator Greg Razer Takes Part in Governor’s International Trade Mission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.