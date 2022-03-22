Senator Greg Razer Takes Part in Governor’s International Trade Mission

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, traveled with the governor to the United Kingdom and Ireland for an international trade mission from March 11 – 19. The trade mission included meetings with government officials, diplomats and business leaders to promote Missouri as a prime destination for business investment and expansion. The goal of the trade mission was to build relationships with key international figures to promote Missouri’s strong capacity for trade.

“The UK and Ireland are two important trading partners for Missouri, and it was great being able to meet with the people looking to further invest in our state,” Sen. Razer said. “I deeply appreciate being able to participate in this wonderful opportunity to highlight what the Show-Me State has to offer our partners around the world.”

For more information, please contact Sen. Razer’s office at 573-751-6607.

