Mostly Medicaid Announces Never Ending Medicaid Conference Episode 9 for April 29th, 2022
10am Central to 1pm Central
The 9th installment of the Medicaid Never Ending Conference will include HHS industry experts working with state agencies, provider organizations, plan associations and leading consultants in the space. Our expert panels will cover a wide range of topics relevant to professionals in the Medicaid industry today. Registration is free.
Register for free
https://www.bigmarker.com/mostly-medicaid/Medicaid-Never-Ending-Conference-9
About the Mostly Medicaid Never Ending Medicaid Conference
The Never Ending Medicaid Conference occurs bi-monthly throughout the year to provide important knowledge and education about key topics in the Medicaid and HHS space. Sessions are a mix of news discussion and focused topics, including some long form sessions punctuated with shorter segments. Registration is always free.
About Mostly Medicaid
Mostly Medicaid reaches thousands of Medicaid industry professionals, decision makers and influencers with its thought leadership publications and information sharing products. We also provide marketing and strategy consulting services for companies in the Medicaid industry, as well as premium educational content to enhance expertise for industry professionals. Mostly Medicaid offers a unique value in the Medicaid industry by focusing on data-driven business perspectives rather than policy-only or advocacy-only positions.
We began with one simple concept in mind - think of Medicaid as a massive industry. Besides the healthcare services provided to Medicaid enrollees, there are hundreds of thousands of people that process claims, build software, consult with hospitals - just to name a few segments. Those people need services and products to help them do their jobs, increase their revenues and improve their skills.
And that's where Mostly Medicaid comes in. We are uniquely positioned to reach influencers across all segments and provide them with actionable information and recommendations. We have built a brand with 10,000 Medicaid industry professionals who trust us to bring non-biased information to them.
For inquiries about this announcement:
