Rutland Barracks / Arrest on Warrant / Retail theft

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4001408

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bryan Mazzola                                

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: March 22, 2022, at approximately 1400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 318 S Main Street, Hannaford, Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Retail Theft / Arrest on a Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Brittany Turner

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 22, 2022, at approximately 1400 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a retail theft at Hannaford’s Supermarket in Rutland Town, Vermont.  

Through investigation, it was determined Brittany Turner left the premises without paying for merchandise. Turner also had an active warrant out for her arrest.

Turner was issued a citation before Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on March 28, 2022, at 10:00 AM for the warrant.

Turner was issued another citation before Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on April 18, 2022, at 10:00AM, to answer to the charge of retail theft.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/28/2022 at 10:00 AM / 4/18/2022 at 10:00AM.

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

