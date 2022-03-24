Submit Release
ADF Solutions New Forensic Software Versions Accelerate Digital Investigations Globally

ADF announces latest software version 5.5.1

ADF Solutions announced today the release of new software versions.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADF Solutions, the leading provider of intelligent digital forensic software for field investigators and lab examiners, announced today the release of new software versions for Mobile Device InvestigatorⓇ, Digital Evidence InvestigatorⓇ, Triage-InvestigatorⓇ, and Triage-G2Ⓡ software.

Forensic investigators and lab examiners can request a free 30 day trial of ADF software at www.tryadf.com.

ADF digital forensic software and triage software are deployed worldwide by investigators and lab examiners to speed the investigation of mobile phones, tablets, computers, and storage devices. ADF technology software helps digital first responders quickly collect, identify and report on digital evidence - thereby reducing or eliminating forensic backlogs that many agencies and organizations face today.

"This release brings about new and unique artifact captures such as Bittorent Web and uTorrent web" stated Raphael Bousquet, CTO, and co-founder of ADF Solutions. “In addition to the new and updated artifact captures, we can now scan and image all Mac computers via our remote agent and create an AFF4 logical image. We decided to adopt the AFF4 format to increase interoperability in our field and unlock the potential of the best tools for the job. We are also introducing the ability to scan phone images produced by GrayShift or UFED.”

The highlights of this new release for the investigative and digital forensic community include the ability to:

+Image live macOS computers
+Scan full mobile acquisitions (GrayKey, UFED)
+View and export scan results to the Orchesight digital forensic orchestration platform
+Leverage new and updated artifact captures including iOS Address Book, Ares, Bittorrent Web, uTorrent Web, iOS Calendar, Chromium (Download History, Search Terms), macOS Contacts, Edge (Form Data), Facebook Messenger, Phone Calls Android, SMS & MMS Android, Whatsapp, Safari (Bookmarks, Browsing History)

“Our team has done fantastic work creating solutions that advance the field of digital forensics”, stated Bret Peters, CEO of ADF Solutions, Inc. “Each new version we release continues to make it easier for investigators and lab examiners to work more efficiently as they continue to expand triage and digital forensic capabilities to field investigators.”

About ADF Solutions, Inc. ADF Solutions is the leading provider of digital forensic, triage, and media exploitation software. ADF tools are built for speed, scalability, ease-of-use, and relevant results processing and analyzing computers, external drives, drive images, and other media storage (USB flash drives, memory cards, etc.). ADF tools have a proven track record reducing forensic backlogs, streamlining digital investigations, and providing rapid access to digital evidence and intelligence. ADF customers include corporations, universities, law enforcement, military, and government agencies worldwide.

Press Contact:

Brittany Roberts
ADF Solutions
+1 301-658-2411
broberts@adfsolutions.com
Live Mac Forensics (Mac M1 Triage)

