ClearGage recognized as one of the world’s 100 fastest-growing Gator businesses
The Gator100 recognizes 100 fastest growing businesses led by Gator alumni
It’s an honor to be recognized for all the hard work and dedication our team puts into serving our clients and their patients.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, US, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearGage, a financial technology platform built for healthcare, is honored to announce that it has been named as a University of Florida 2022 Gator100 business. This year’s awards ceremony will be held on Friday, April 22 at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on the University of Florida campus.
— Travis Berry, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer
Alumni from the University of Florida have created and guided some of the fastest-growing businesses in the world. Each year, the Alumni Association recognizes business owners and entrepreneurs through the Gator100.
“Since founding the company in 2009, our main purpose remains the same: making healthcare more transparent and affordable for all. Over the past 13 years our team has adapted to numerous changes and continues to find innovative ways to serve our clients and their patients. I am proud to see how far we have come and look forward to continued growth and innovation,” said Co-founder and COO John Zdanowicz Jr.
ClearGage was co-founded by UF alumni John Zdanowicz Jr. (BSBA ‘94, MBA ‘99) along with Chip Hunziker in 2009. As a financial technology platform, ClearGage has processed over $2.5 billion in patient payments, and managed over 2.5 million patient accounts.
“It’s truly meaningful to me that our company is recognized by my alma mater,” said Travis Berry (BA ’94), General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer. “It’s an honor to be recognized for all the hard work and dedication our team puts into serving our clients and their patients.”
To qualify for the Gator100, companies must have been in continuous business for five years or more as of October 29, 2021, and meet all the following requirements:
• Have verifiable annual revenues of $250,000 or more every year for 2018-2020
• Company must be Gator owned or led by a University of Florida alum or former student who served as a chief executive for the period of January 1, 2018 – October 29, 2021
• Operate in a manner consistent with the values and image of the University of Florida.
Rankings are calculated by Ernst & Young LLP using a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR).
To learn more about the Gator100 award, visit: https://gator100.ufl.edu/about-gator100.
About ClearGage
ClearGage’s mission is to make healthcare more transparent and affordable for all. Founded in 2009, ClearGage has built an innovative suite of treatment estimation, patient financing, and payment solutions to enable a digital, transparent financial experience for healthcare providers and patients. Learn more about ClearGage at: www.cleargage.com
Jodi McCarty
ClearGage
+1 8135632831
email us here