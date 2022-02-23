Submit Release
ClearGage and Winstar Payments Announce Distributor Partnership

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearGage, a financial technology platform built for healthcare, has announced a distributor agreement with Winstar Payments, an industry leading provider of payment services. Winstar Payments will act as an authorized reseller of ClearGage's patient financing and payment solutions to their client base.

“We’re very excited to partner with ClearGage,” said Rob Winokur, CEO of Winstar Payments. “ClearGage provides world class patient financing and payment solutions for the healthcare sector. Their platform will help our healthcare merchants grow their practice, increase cash flow and accelerate their revenue cycle.”

As a single-source payments provider, Winstar Payments delivers fast, secure and innovative payment solutions to thousands of merchants across the country. Their scalable, proven technology can be tailored to meet the unique needs of a variety of clients to enhance overall satisfaction. Under this agreement, Winstar Payments will offer their clients ClearGage's flexible payment solutions including recurring payments, subscription plans, and payment notifications via text and email. Additionally, clients of Winstar Payments will be offered patient-friendly financing options that help practices to reduce bad debt and get paid faster.

“Partnering with Winstar Payments opens yet another channel for us to make healthcare more affordable and transparent for patients,” said Derek Barclay, CEO of ClearGage. “We are thrilled to work with Winstar Payments so we can reach more providers in need of customizable patient payment and financing solutions.”

About Winstar
Winstar is a single-source payments provider, providing our clients with a comprehensive suite of innovative payment solutions, for in-person or online transactions, including credit, debit, E-Commerce, gift, checks, mail order/telephone order, Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions, and Mobile payments. Additionally, we continually invest in our people and technological infrastructures to ensure our clients realize an optimal payments experience. We pride ourselves on delivering the best services in the industry, as well as having the best talent in the customer care and technical support arena. Our continued aim is to make partnering with Winstar Payments easy and we will work to earn your business every day. Learn more at: www.winstarpayments.com

About ClearGage
ClearGage’s mission is to make healthcare more transparent and affordable for all. Founded in 2009, ClearGage has built an innovative suite of treatment estimation, patient financing, and payment solutions to enable a digital, transparent financial experience for healthcare providers and patients. Learn more about ClearGage at: www.cleargage.com

Enjoli Johnson
ClearGage
+1 813-774-6237
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


