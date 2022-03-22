KLS Attorneys at Franklin County Self Help Center

Kansas Legal Services is pleased to announce that we will be providing legal assistance to low income Kansans at the Franklin County Self Help Center once a month.

We will have an attorney at the Franklin County District Courhouse, 301 S Main, Ottawa, KS, on the third Tuesday of every month to process applications, give legal advice and provide extended services.

When will this service be available?

For the rest of 2022, an attorney will be at the help center from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following days:

April 19

May 17

June 21

July 19

August 16

September 20

October 18

November 15

December 20

What services can be provided?

At KLS we provide assistance to low income Kansans with civil legal issues. We cannot provide assistance in criminal matters.

For civil cases, we can provide advice and document drafting on a limited scope basis. Services are provided based on an assessment of each individual's situation.

Priority will be given to family law cases, but you still may apply if you have questions about other civil legal issues.

Where can I apply?

If the KLS attorney is present, you may fill out an application and leave it with them for processing. They will be processing applications and setting appointments on a first come, first served basis.

If you wish to apply on a day when the KLS attorney is not present, there are physical applications on the resource wall in the courthouse.

If you fill out an application and give it to the clerks, they will ensure that the attorney receives it for processing.

A KLS employee will be in contact with you at a later date to schedule an appointment or get more information.

If you do not require a help center appointment but would still like to apply for our services:

You may apply online here, or call 1-800-723-6953.