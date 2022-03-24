Tenant Inc. Adds Hummingbird Integration with PTI StorLogix Cloud Access Control Software
Tenant continues to add more value to its Hummingbird property management software customers with another access control integration.
This is a highly anticipated integration with one of the emerging leaders in self-storage.”NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenant Inc., a leader in self storage technology, announced its integration with PTI StorLogix Cloud access control software, giving self storage operators the option to utilize the worldwide leader in security solutions for the self storage industry.
— Nathan Davenport, Solutions Manager at PTI Security Systems
The API integration adds to a growing number of gate system integrations available in Tenant’s property management system Hummingbird. Operators and managers can simply press a few buttons within Hummingbird to edit access codes, suspend users, activate users, and delete users on properties that utilize PTI’s StorLogix Cloud as their access control security software.
“This is a highly anticipated integration with one of the emerging leaders in self-storage,” said Nathan Davenport, Solutions Manager at PTI Security Systems. “With a seamless syncing of data between Tenant Inc. and StorLogix Cloud, self-storage operators and customers alike benefit from an improved experience.”
The latest API integration provides StorLogix Cloud and Hummingbird users with a cloud-to-cloud integration between the two applications that allows for real-time syncing. The integration is rooted in the complementary strengths of the software solutions; Hummingbird in property management and StorLogix Cloud in access control security technology. When combined with PTI’s StorLogix Cloud, the amenities provided by Hummingbird will give owners and operators a complete self-storage management solution.
Tenant Inc. is continuing to partner with self-storage operators and access control software vendors to bring even more innovative options to Hummingbird.
About Tenant Inc.
Tenant Inc, headquartered in Newport Beach, California, develops real estate property technologies built on an open platform designed to create customizable solutions. We offer a suite of product offerings for storage operators meant to provide solutions for all their needs. Our products include innovative property management software, cutting-edge websites that offer Touchless Rentals, digital marketing services, and the self-storage industry’s first and only global distribution system. At Tenant, technology and real estate are in our DNA. We call it renting reimagined.
About PTI Security Systems
With over 40 years of experience and 40,000 installations in more than 30 countries, PTI Security Systems is the most trusted name in self-storage security. PTI provides the most innovative, durable, and reliable security products available today in addition to a wide range of integrated security solutions that help create a seamless experience for both tenants and self-storage operators.
Eric Gandarilla
Tenant Inc.
+1 949-946-4093 ext. 5012
eric@tenantinc.com