Tenant Inc. Adds Hummingbird Integration with OpenTech Alliance’s IMSOMNIAC CIA Access Control
The latest gate integration adds enhanced remote access functionality to Tenant’s property management system.NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenant Inc., a leader in self storage technology, has enhanced its property technology with cloud-based integration to OpenTech Alliance’s IMSOMNIAC CIA access control software. This new integration gives self storage operators more options for managing tenant access on their properties.
The new API integration adds to a growing number of gate system integrations available in Tenant’s property management system Hummingbird. Operators and managers can now easily suspend, activate, and delete users — as well as edit access codes — on properties that utilize OpenTech’s access control software.
"OpenTech's INSOMNIAC CIA joins the growing list of access control system partners coming to Hummingbird and we could not be more excited to have them as a partner, as well as the benefits that self storage operators on our platforms will see due to this integration," said Cori Garrod, product owner for Hummingbird.
As with all Hummingbird integrations, this gate integration will provide a seamless experience for operators within a centralized rental management ecosystem.
Hummingbird’s cloud-based integrations provide a notable improvement over “flat file” integrations that many other property management systems use.
A “flat file” integration requires a running computer onsite at a storage property, and in order for the integration to work that computer must be turned on.
A cloud-based integration, on the other hand, can function without the need for a constantly running computer onsite, eliminating the risk of hardware failure.
Tenant Inc. is continuing to partner with self-storage operators and gate system vendors to bring even more innovative access control options to Hummingbird.
About Tenant Inc.
Tenant Inc, headquartered in Newport Beach, California, develops real estate property technologies built on an open platform designed to create customizable solutions. We offer a suite of product offerings for storage operators meant to provide solutions for all their needs. Our products include innovative property management software, cutting-edge websites that offer Touchless Rentals, digital marketing services, and the self-storage industry’s first and only global distribution system. At Tenant, technology and real estate are in our DNA. We call it renting reimagined.
Eric Gandarilla
Tenant Inc.
+1 (949) 946-4093 ext 5012
eric@tenantinc.com