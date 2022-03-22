2022 Caring for Kids Awards

March 22, 2022 Contact: Gina Paige or Jamie Keehn, 608-422-7800 or dcfmedia@wisconsin.gov

Caring for Kids Awards presented during Social Work Month

MADISON – In recognition of Gov. Tony Evers declaring March as Social Work Month in Wisconsin, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) honored the efforts of five human service professionals with the 2022 Caring for Kids award.

DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson and Wendy Henderson, DCF’s Division of Safety and Permanence administrator, presented the awards today during a virtual ceremony. The five professionals were honored for their exceptional dedication to serving the people of their communities and putting families first.

“Human service professionals are dedicated to strengthening families and helping them remain together and connected,” said DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson. “The work they perform is critical to helping our communities thrive and I am extremely proud to honor such amazing and compassionate individuals.”

Presented with awards were:

Elizabeth Sinclair, Waukesha County Department of Health and Human Services

Waukesha County Department of Health and Human Services Jenica Slavek, Dane County Human Services

Dane County Human Services Kathleen Peters, Winnebago County Department of Human Services

Winnebago County Department of Human Services LaTasha Perry, Wellpoint Care Network

Wellpoint Care Network Stephanie Wanserski, Wood County Human Services Department

Recipients of the award were selected based on years of experience, adapting to new initiatives, leadership, and proven record of ensuring the well-being of children and families.

To learn more about DCF, visit www.dcf.wisconsin.gov