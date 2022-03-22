MDOT hosting M-153 (Ford Road) project meeting April 26 with Wayne County and Canton Township

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. ­- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hosting a public meeting to discuss an overview of a planned M-153 (Ford Road) project. MDOT, Wayne County and Canton Township are partnering up to rebuild M-153 (Ford Road) between Sheldon Road and I-275, including boulevards to eliminate left turns.

Who: MDOT representatives Wayne County representatives Canton Township representatives Residents Business owners Community leaders Media

When: 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022

There will be scheduled presentations at 5 and 6 p.m. to hear more about the project plans, ask questions, and provide feedback.

Where: Summit on the Park 46000 Summit Parkway Canton Township, MI 48188

Accessibility: Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Project information: The collaborative redesign is expected to reduce the high volume of crashes which have occurred in this area. Lighting and signals will be upgraded along with new signals added. Utility work includes drainage improvements for storm water and watermain work.

The M-153 (Ford Road)/Haggerty Road intersection will be rebuilt with boulevards in all directions. The north side of the intersection will have a narrower boulevard to provide additional room for large commercial vehicles to turn.

There will be intelligent transportation system (ITS) work and necessary pavement repairs on M-153 (Ford Road) between I-275 and Lotz Road.

Public comment: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please provide concerns and comments by e-mail to Adam Penzenstadler at MDOT-Metro-TaylorTSC@Michigan.gov, or by mail or phone to Monica Monsma.

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381