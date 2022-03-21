2022-03-21 14:26:57.053 Lottery Player Wins $777,777 on New Ticket

2022-03-21 14:26:57.053

A Missouri Lottery player won a $777,777 Scratchers prize after seeing the new “Hot 7s” ticket at Autotrac, 1101 N.E. Rice Road, in Lee’s Summit.

“It was even in the seventh place in the case,” the winner said, noting he thought it was a good sign because of the ticket’s name.

He quickly realized the ticket was a winner.

“I didn’t even finish scratching it off,” he said. “I just ran back inside and gave it to the cashier.”

When the cashier scanned the ticket and confirmed it contained the top prize of $777,777, it began to feel real for the player.

“We all started jumping up and down!” he shared.

“Hots 7s” is a $10 game that offers prizes ranging from $10 up to $777,777. The game has over $28.5 million remaining in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $777,777.

In FY21, players in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.