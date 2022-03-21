Submit Release
News Search

There were 970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,169 in the last 365 days.

2022-03-21 14:26:57.053 Lottery Player Wins $777,777 on New Ticket

2022-03-21 14:26:57.053

Story Photo

A Missouri Lottery player won a $777,777 Scratchers prize after seeing the new “Hot 7s” ticket at Autotrac, 1101 N.E. Rice Road, in Lee’s Summit.

“It was even in the seventh place in the case,” the winner said, noting he thought it was a good sign because of the ticket’s name.

He quickly realized the ticket was a winner.

“I didn’t even finish scratching it off,” he said. “I just ran back inside and gave it to the cashier.”

When the cashier scanned the ticket and confirmed it contained the top prize of $777,777, it began to feel real for the player.

“We all started jumping up and down!” he shared. 

Hots 7s” is a $10 game that offers prizes ranging from $10 up to $777,777. The game has over $28.5 million remaining in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $777,777. 

In FY21, players in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.  

You just read:

2022-03-21 14:26:57.053 Lottery Player Wins $777,777 on New Ticket

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.