Public meeting March 29 to discuss I-196 Rebuilding Michigan project from Zeeland to Hudsonville

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hosting a public meeting to discuss a Rebuilding Michigan project on I-196 from Byron Road in Zeeland to 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville. MDOT officials will provide project details, scheduling information and traffic impacts. The public is invited to stop by anytime during the meeting to learn more about the project and provide comments.

Who: Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents MDOT staff and contractors

When: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 4 - 5:30 p.m.

Where: Howard Miller Public Library 14 S. Church St. Zeeland, MI 49464

Accessibility: Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Project information: MDOT is investing $66 million to rebuild 7 miles of I-196 from Byron Road in Zeeland to 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville. Work also includes culvert replacement, sewer and drainage improvements, and bridge work.

Shoulder closures are currently in effect to allow crews to safely remove trees for culvert work. Lane closures and traffic shifts will begin in mid-April.

This year, westbound I-196 traffic will be shifted to the eastbound side of the roadway while the westbound lanes are rebuilt. In 2023, both directions of traffic will be shifted to the new westbound side while eastbound I-196 is rebuilt. Westbound I-196 will have two lanes open and eastbound I-196 will be reduced to one lane.

The majority of funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

Public comment: Comments and input can be submitted using the contact information below or an online comment form in addition to the public meeting.

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section MonsmaM@Michigan.gov 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381