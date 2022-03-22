Speakers Announced For June 15th 'Trusted X LA' Summit Including NBA All-Star Baron Davis, Comedian Leah Lamarr & Others
LOS ANGELES, CA, U.S.A., March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Hoffman, Founder and CEO of Trusted Advisor, a tight-knit association of advisors with A-list celebrity clients, influencers, pro-athletes, musicians, creators and producers, today announced speakers for the upcoming and highly anticipated ‘Trusted X LA’ Summit on June 15, 2022.
The conference will look at blockchain technology and its two offspring, cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens, from the point of view of entertainment industry advisors with creative high net worth clients who are looking for concrete guidance.
The speakers include:
• Baron Davis (Two-Time NBA All-Star and Studio Analyst for the NBA on TNT)
• Leah Lamarr (Comedian and Web3 Advisor)
• Reed Ryan (Associate Vice President, Corporate Counsel, Christie's)
• David Wachsman (CEO, Wachsman)
• Vickie Nauman (Founder & CEO, CrossBorderWorks)
• Mickey Maher (SVP of Platform & Blockchain Partnerships, Dapper Labs)
• John Kraski (Co-Founder, NFT Thought Leaders)
• Francine Ballard (CEO, MetaGolden)
• Charles Adkins (Co-Founder, NFT Thought Leaders)
• Leonard Armato (Founder & CEO, MPE)
• Tamar Kaprelian (Nvak Collective)
• Jacob Martin (General Partner, 2 Punks Capital)
• John Paller (Founder & Steward, Opolis)
• Jack O'Holleran (Co-Founder & CEO, SKALE Labs)
• Rob Bonstein (HIFI)
• Jackie Fast (Managing Partner, Sandbox Ventures)
• Harrison Wang (Co-Founder, Unblocked)
“We are at the beginning of generational technology and an obvious opportunity for marginalized communities to take advantage of it. I’m excited about building the More Than Us venture studio to ensure that no one is left behind,” said keynote speaker Baron Davis, More Than Us (LLC) presented by Baron Davis Enterprises, LLC.
“Over the past few years, having a few clients ‘dabbling’ in cryptocurrency has turned into a powerful set of tools for entertainers to generate revenue, and engage and grow their fan base. In many cases musicians generated more revenue from NFTs and investing in cryptocurrencies in the past two years than anything else,” says Matthew Hoffman, the founder of Trusted Advisor.
The 1-day summit will be hosted in Los Angeles and is dedicated to NFT’s, the blockchain and cryptocurrency, specifically focusing on tax and legal implications for artists, understanding ownership rights, risk, protecting digital assets, investment best practices, minting NFTs, revenue generation and more.
Founded in 2020, Matthew Hoffman has worked to build the Trusted Advisor brand with the mission of fostering an exclusive community of entertainment business managers, artist managers, entertainment attorneys and celebrity family offices. These advisors, like their clients, have unique needs from a technology, investment, cybersecurity and risk perspective.
The association is bound together through education initiatives, private meetups and global summits. Trusted Advisor has longstanding partnerships with leading institutions like Signature Bank, Miller Kaplan, Momentous Insurance Brokerage and Bill.com.
More information about the event here: https://trustedadvisor.la/trusted-la/
