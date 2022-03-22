Popular Blunt Brunch Networking Events Make National Debut
Parisa Rad and Adelia Carrillo, co-founders of Blunt Brunch, expand their cannabis networking series to a national audience just a year after inception. The entrepreneurial duo will take their business events on a 2022 U.S. tour with four stops around the country.
Empowered by Fourtwenty Collections, the national debut Blunt Brunch will boast attendance of 150 leading women in cannabis at the Godfrey Hotel in Chicago.
The kickoff of the elite national series takes place in Chicago, Wednesday, April 6, at the Godfrey Hotel, and includes a two-part agenda featuring a traditional mid-day brunch, followed by a larger early evening networking social. More than 150 women from some of the most prestigious cannabis companies including sponsors Curaleaf and Fourtwenty Collections are expected to attend the Chicago debut.
Blunt Brunch was founded in Arizona during COVID when Rad and Carrillo wanted to expand their own personal networks and invited ten influential industry women to gather for brunch. Buzz about the luncheon quickly went viral when the duo hosted more than 250 women executives at their Las Vegas debut which coincided with MJBizCon. Positive feedback from sponsors and attendees compelled founders to think big.
“Since our event in Las Vegas, the event created so much excitement and interest that everyone from the small start up brands to the largest multi state operators started to see the value in what we are creating. We have had women reach out to us from all over the country that want to get involved,” said Rad. “Executives are loving the opportunity to make authentic connections with industry leaders from around the country, and the world in an afternoon,” she added.
According to Rad, women in executive positions within the cannabis industry fell to only 22.1 percent in 2021, from an all time high of nearly 37 percent in 2019.
“Blunt Brunch has evolved into a very influential community for executive women in the cannabis space. As the plant becomes more mainstream, and conversations of national legalization are taking place, Blunt Brunch offers women from cannabis-touching and ancillary companies to make meaningful connections that will be valuable over the lifetime of their careers,” Carrillo said.
Both Rad and Carrillo are renowned industry veterans. Rad, aka “DaMarijuanaMomma,” is the president of Fourtwenty Collections, and Carrillo is the co-founder of EventHi.
Future stops on the 2022 tour include Arizona, California and Nevada. For information, visit bluntbrunch.com or on social media @Blunt.Brunch.
About Blunt Brunch
Established in 2021, Blunt Brunch was co-founded by cannabis veterans Parisa Rad and Adelia Carrillo with the goal of empowering and connecting women in the Arizona cannabis market. Blunt Brunch events are monthly and include a guest speaker, a unique brunch spot or a new activity. Blunt Brunch events are intimate and exclusive. Blunt Brunch launched nationally in 2022 and will host quarterly Blunt Brunches across the country including in Illinois, California, Arizona and Nevada. To learn more, visit the website at www.bluntbrunch.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and Linkedin @Blunt.Brunch.
Sadie Thompson
Proven Media
+1 6025270794
sadie@provenmediaservices.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other