Michelman to Showcase Multifunctional High-Performance Waterborne Coatings Solutions for Wood Applications at ACS 2022

Michelman will showcase waterborne coating additives with a focus on high performance wood applications as well as bio-based and renewable products at ACS 2022

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman will showcase its waterborne coating additives with a focus on high performance wood applications as well as bio-based and renewable products at the American Coatings Show (ACS) 2022, being held April 5-7 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Recognized globally for its waterborne emulsification and dispersion technologies focused on producing additives for interior and exterior wood applications, Michelman will introduce ACS visitors to a family of next-generation multifunctional additives for exterior wood coatings. These innovative solutions allow formulators to potentially enhance multiple attributes with one additive. In addition to providing excellent water beading, these new water-based and low-VOC exterior wood additives impart good dirt pickup resistance and foot traffic durability.

According to Melanie Bauer, Global Marketing Director, Coatings, “At this year’s show, we expect to hear customer requests for more bio-based and renewable products, and for improved waterborne additives that increase coating performance properties. Visitors will learn about our unique capabilities in these areas, including our NatureShield® products, many of which are certified under the USDA BioPreferred Program.”

NatureShield® additives for wood & concrete surface coatings are designed to improve the durability, weatherability, and aesthetics of wood and stone-based substrates, while increasing the bio-based content of the final formulation. These environmentally-friendly additives impart abrasion, scratch, & water resistance, provide good water beading, and enhance the natural pattern of wood.

The company’s Michem® Guard solutions demonstrate superior matting and abrasion resistance in water-based wood varnishes for flooring and other interior and exterior applications. Convenient and easy to use, they improve matting performance in a variety of systems.

Bauer continues, “Additionally, Michem® Guard 400, our new APEO-free and low-VOC

multifunctional water-based additive, imparts excellent surface properties to indoor architectural paints. It provides effective matting in a liquid additive, which reduces the need for dust mitigation and worker PPE.”

Show attendees will find Michelman in booth #2066 or at one of the many product and technical presentations they have scheduled.

• Product Presentation: Amanda Andrews, Account Manager: Bio-based Surface Modifiers, April 5th at 10:40am

• Product Presentation: Scott Smallwood, Advanced Scientist: Michem® Guard 400 Multifunctional Additive, April 6th at 4:00pm

• Technical Presentation: Emily Curry, Global Marketing Manager, Coatings: Novel Hybrid Additives for Exterior Wood Coatings, April 7th at 8:30am

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging and fibers & composites markets. The company’s surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.