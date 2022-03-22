Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Rabo AgriFinance LLC
March 22, 2022
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent Prohibition against Erica Rachal Former employee Rabo AgriFinance LLC, Chesterfield, MO Misappropriation of bank funds
