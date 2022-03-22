Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Rabo AgriFinance LLC

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent Prohibition against Erica Rachal Former employee Rabo AgriFinance LLC, Chesterfield, MO Misappropriation of bank funds

