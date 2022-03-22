Free Webinar on Preparing Business Tax Return March 29

NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on March 29 at 9 am Central time for its latest free tax webinar covering how to prepare a business tax return.

Participants will learn about all aspects of filing a business tax return, including how to file, determining gross sales, calculating deductions, filing for multiple locations and more.

Register for the March 29 webinar here.

The March 29 webinar is part of a series of webinars the department offers each month to give the public an opportunity to learn more about tax topics. The recorded sessions and dates for future webinars are also available on Revenue’s website.

