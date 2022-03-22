BeneLynk Selected by National Medicare Advantage Plan to Address Social Determinants of Health Barriers
Our client needed a partner that would dedicate professional, onshore advocates to speak with and provide real help to their members throughout the nation.”MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeneLynk, a market-leading social determinants of health (SDoH) company has recently been awarded a new contract with a national Medicare Advantage (MA) plan to help their members overcome SDoH barriers -- including financial insecurity. BeneLynk will help members apply for Medicaid benefits, including the under-used Medicare Savings Programs. In addition, BeneLynk will help members who already have both Medicare and Medicaid to successfully navigate the annual recertification requirement.
Medicare Saving Programs (MSP’s) aid low-income members by paying the monthly Medicare part B premium as well as eliminating cost-sharing. According to the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission (MACPAC), “low enrollment in MSPs has been an ongoing concern for policymakers because cost-sharing assistance can affect beneficiary use of services”. Despite long-standing efforts by both states and the federal government, MSP participation remains low. Most estimates are that only 50% of people eligible for MSP benefits are enrolled. Millions of additional members could qualify for these valuable programs. These members when enrolled in both Medicare and Medicaid or a Medicare Savings Programs are called Dual Eligibles. BeneLynk gives people the professional information and advocacy they need to obtain and keep these valuable benefits.
For this new national client, as with the millions of MA lives BeneLynk already works with, BeneLynk will reach out to members that are not currently dual-enrolled to screen them for Medicaid/MSP eligibility. This outreach is done using the BeneLynk concept of “leading with help.” BeneLynk Advocates start every call by understanding the member’s concerns and challenges first and working to address those challenges by linking the member with local, state, and federal benefits.
Members that are already dual enrolled must have their eligibility redetermined each year by their state Medicaid program. BeneLynk will conduct a systematic, year-round member engagement campaign to help these members retain their current benefits and, where possible, to help the member attain a higher level of Medicaid benefits.
“Medicare members have long faced SDoH barriers, and far too often, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated these issues for the most vulnerable subset,” said BeneLynk President Sean Libby. “Our client needed a partner that would dedicate professional, onshore advocates to speak with and provide real help to their members throughout the nation.”
BeneLynk was selected for its ability to reach more members and utilize dynamic scripting and eligibility criteria that aligns with all state and federal requirements.
About BeneLynk
BeneLynk is a national Social Determinants of Health vendor for managed care companies. BeneLynk engages members to understand SDoH challenges and to provide professional advocacy to access benefits. BeneLynk helps to remove the barriers to allow members to live their healthiest lives.
