Nada Announces Pilot Program with Inspectify
Fast-growing real estate technology company, Nada announces a pilot program using Inspectify to verify collateral condition of Cityfund fractional investments.
Fast-growing real estate technology company, Nada announces a pilot program using Inspectify. The Inspectify platform will be used to verify collateral condition of Cityfund fractional home investments in Austin, Dallas and Miami starting in Q2 of 2022, and will roll out to Phoenix, Tampa, Nashville, and Houston before the end of the year.
“The core mission of Nada is to unlock and simplify access to real estate wealth across the country, it’s important for us to find partners with similar missions. Inspectify has provided consolidated access and simplified the home inspection market allowing home buyers and companies to make smart decisions nationally. Inspectify’s recent explosive growth proves that they are the right partner to scale with as we grow nationally.” John Green, Co-Founder and CEO, Nada.
Fractional Home Ownership Opportunities
Non homeowners can take advantage of hot real estate markets without having to commit to a single location and homeowners now have the brand-new ability to arbitrage real estate markets on a wide scale. Homeowners can sell the equity in their current home and invest in the equity of a different city, where the rate of return is different. This is made possible without having to relocate, buy an entire home or even inspect that home. Inspectify will provide a simple but efficient report to the Cityfund management team outlining home conditions and verifying that all investor collateral requirements are met.
"We are excited to partner with Nada on their groundbreaking Cityfund offering that helps unlock more liquidity for homeowners to diversify their equity. It is a perfect fit for the Inspectify platform, which provides custom collateral underwriting capabilities that align with the diversification that Cityfund provides." Josh Jensen, Co-Founder and CEO, Inspectify
Equity Investing Made Simple
Nada recently finalized over 1,000 individual Cityfund investments made through a partnership with Republic. This represents the first time non-accredited investors have had access to REIT style funds based on a specific geography and opens the door to passive income, stable cash flow, tax advantages, capital appreciation, inflation protection, diversification of investments and more.
About Inspectify
Inspectify leverages its proprietary software to customize and integrate the data found within a home for individuals, institutional investors, and iBuyers well beyond the scope of a traditional property inspection. For non-institutional buyers, Inspectify's streamlined approach and concierge-level service saves hours typically spent searching for inspectors and coordinating schedules and access.
About Nada
Nada is unlocking the $23 trillion home equity market for retail investors and homeowners. Its platform makes it possible for any investor to buy & sell fractions of a top city’s real estate market and for homeowners to spend home equity on a debit card. Fractionalizing homeownership and leveling the playing field for retail investors with the first banking and investing platform built for real estate. Delivering innovation through financial products and technology since 2019, Nada is backed by Capital Factory Ventures, Insight Capital, VM Ventures, and The University of Texas at Austin.
