Moffitt Services Matching Campaign for Texas EquuSearch - Search and Recovery
Houston Based Fuel Distributor Raising Money to Help Find Missing PersonsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To inspire others to support Texas EquuSearch, Moffitt Services has generously committed to match, dollar for dollar, contributions of up to $50,000 from March 21st - March 30th, 2022.
As a token of appreciation, every donation of $500 or more will receive a custom Moffitt Services and Texas EquuSearch RTIC Tumbler.
“We are proud to partner with Texas EquuSearch to help achieve its mission of ensuring that all who go missing are found,” said CEO, Roy Moffitt. “For years, we have been helping Texas EquuSearch and we hope to incent others to do the same, through our offer to match up to $50,000 in total contributions.”
Since 2014, Moffitt Services has been providing funding, fuel, and other resources to assist Texas EquuSearch in searches for missing persons in Texas.
“We are a nonprofit organization, funded solely by donations, and we believe that we can better ourselves by working together to help the community and people in need,” said Tim Miller, founder, and CEO of Texas EquuSearch. “Moffitt Services shares our vision and our passion to help those in need,” added Miller.
For more information or to send a donation, visit: https://moffittservices.com/match/
Texas EquuSearch has assisted law enforcement and families across the country in their searches for missing persons. Moffitt is raising support for this critical cause and helping ensure all missing persons are found.
Since its founding in August 2000, Texas EquuSearch Mounted Search and Recovery Team has provided Volunteer Horse Mounted Search and Recovery for Lost and Missing persons. Their organization has been involved in over 2,000 searches in approximately 42 states in the United States, Aruba, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and Nicaragua.
Read more about Texas EquuSearch: https://texasequusearch.org/
About Moffitt Services:
Moffitt Services is ready to do more where it matters the most. More than just a fuel provider, they have been a pillar of service in their community for decades with a passion for relief efforts and supporting local charities and service organizations, such as Texas EquuSearch.
We are a Houston-based fuel and lubricants distributor that is committed to providing quality fuels, lubricants, and superior service to customers that operate heavy equipment, generators, automotive and truck fleets, and more. We offer ultra-low sulfur diesel for on-road and off-road use, biodiesel, Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF), gasoline, ethanol, E85, and kerosene as well as a full line of quality lubricants.
Whether you need a 500-gallon tank on a construction site or a 10,000-gallon tank to fuel your entire fleet, we welcome the opportunity to earn your business. We also offer customized fleet fueling and generator fuel maintenance programs. In short, we are responsive to the needs of our customers and are committed to excellence in the daily execution of our business. Our fleet of trucks, tanks, and equipment is impeccably maintained to ensure our ability to deliver on time every time.
Read more about Moffitt Services: https://moffittservices.com/our-company/
