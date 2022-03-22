Submit Release
MDOT public meeting March 22 in Flint to discuss I-475 PEL study and design alternatives

Contact: Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

DAVISON, Mich. ­- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be holding a public meeting to discuss the Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study to determine the long-term design of I-475 from Bristol Road to Carpenter Road in Flint. Phases of this $300 million investment are expected to begin in spring 2024. Planned work includes rebuilding more than 8 miles of the I-475 corridor, as well as extensive bridge improvements.

Who: MDOT staff and contractors Interested residents Community stakeholders Local businesses

When: Tuesday, March 22, 2022 5:30 p.m. Formal presentation at 6:15 p.m.

Those not able to attend this in-person meeting, or who may wish to access the presentation ahead of the public meeting, can view an on-demand presentation through April 4.

Where: The Whiting 1241 E Kearsley St. Flint, MI 48503

Accessibility: Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Project background: The PEL study is a collaborative process that considers environmental, community, and economic goals in the transportation planning process. MDOT is currently gathering public input regarding all aspects of vehicular, nonmotorized, and transit transportation needs in the project area.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

Public comment: MDOT is seeking input on how this area of I-475 could be improved to meet the needs of all residents, commuters, and business or property owners. Comments and input can be submitted by mail, an online comment form, e-mail, or phone, in addition to the public meeting.

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section 425 West Ottawa St.  P.O. Box 30050  Lansing, MI 48909  517-335-4381

I-475 Rebuilding Michigan project profile

