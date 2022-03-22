BMR-100 Rotary Paddle Switch for Point-Level Detection in Solids in Bins and Silos
Want to prevent overfilling bins and dry runs in processing operations? Stop climbing silos, save time, and make your workplace safer.
We have rotary paddle switches on every bin in our facility. Since we installed them, we have never created a mess overfilling bins. We know when bins are full, so we can maximize storage capacity.”LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new BMR-100 rotary is an affordable level switch to alert to vessel levels in solid materials with a bulk density of 2 lb. to more than 100 lb./cu. ft. It offers simple, electromechanical measurement for ordinary storage and processing operations. The BMR-100 rotary is generally wired to a light or horn to alert to high or empty levels.
— Nebraska Agricultural Cooperative
A rotary paddle switch is used across many process industries. Some of the more common industrial applications include:
• Agriculture for storage bins containing grain, seed, feed, fertilizer, or bulk ingredients.
• The construction industry storage silos for concrete, cement, or roofing granules.
• Mining and minerals such as sand, gravel, aggregate, coal storage, and surge bins.
• Plastic molding operations to detect level of plastics pellets in silos or hoppers.
This versatile level indicator is offered with a wide range of accessories. There are 19 different paddles for light, medium, and heavy bulk solid materials. Collapsible paddles are convenient for installation without entering the vessel. Carbon and stainless-steel mounting plates options come in 0°, 10°, 20°, and 30° angles for top mounting on sloped roofs.
Point-level alarm panels display vessel level conditions via a blinking light and an audible alarm with up to 24-level indicator stations. Quick-disconnect accessories can be added to replace hard wiring. They make BMR-100 easy to install and remove for cleaning, maintenance, or replacement. An adjustable top mount allows you to change the high-level threshold simply using an adjustable coupling that can be moved up and down a 72” shaft.
The BMR-100 is in stock and available for immediate shipment. See more on BinMaster.com.
About BinMaster
BinMaster was founded in the early 1960s when a seed company asked Garner Industries to fabricate a switch to alert when bins were full. Today, BinMaster is a privately held, independent US manufacturer of point and continuous level indicators and inventory management systems used for monitoring bulk solids or liquids in bins, tanks, silos, and hoppers. More than just level sensors, the company offers complete solutions using wireless devices and web applications to send data to a phone, tablet, or PC. Robust, custom systems can be developed for a single site or networked across a multi‐national operation. BinMaster can meet ISO 9001 quality management systems—requirements. For more information, visit www.binmaster.com.
