Mostly Medicaid Announces Medicaid Solution Provider Innovations Awards Submissions
EINPresswire.com/ -- MostlyMedicaid, the leading provider of Medicaid solution provider news, trends, insights and best practices announced the 2022 Medicaid Solution Provider Innovations project today.
Medicaid solution providers are a key part of the innovative programs delivered by states and managed care plans. These vendor partner companies provide solutions for things like data analysis, care management, transportation, and a whole range of other critical Medicaid business operations.
While some solution providers are well-known in our space, there are many that are not – and they are doing great work that can be leveraged in more Medicaid programs.
If you want to highlight the great work of a solution provider in the Medicaid space please fill out our simple survey here-
https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/upD73G
The survey is open for submissions as of June 1st, 2022. You can nominate a Medicaid vendor partner through October 20th, 2022. Early submissions are encouraged.
About Mostly Medicaid
=====================
Mostly Medicaid reaches thousands of Medicaid industry professionals, decision makers and influencers with its thought leadership publications and information sharing products. We also provide marketing and strategy consulting services for companies in the Medicaid industry, as well as premium educational content to enhance expertise for industry professionals. Mostly Medicaid offers a unique value in the Medicaid industry by focusing on data-driven business perspectives rather than policy-only or advocacy-only positions.
We began with one simple concept in mind - think of Medicaid as a massive industry. Besides the healthcare services provided to Medicaid enrollees, there are hundreds of thousands of people that process claims, build software, consult with hospitals - just to name a few segments. Those people need services and products to help them do their jobs, increase their revenues and improve their skills.
And that's where Mostly Medicaid comes in. We are uniquely positioned to reach influencers across all segments and provide them with actionable information and recommendations. We have built a brand with 10,000 Medicaid industry professionals who trust us to bring non-biased information to them.
For inquiries about this announcement:
=====================================
For Mostly Medicaid
clay@mostlymedicaid.com
Clay Farris
Mostly Medicaid
+1 919-727-9231
email us here
Clay Farris
Medicaid solution providers are a key part of the innovative programs delivered by states and managed care plans. These vendor partner companies provide solutions for things like data analysis, care management, transportation, and a whole range of other critical Medicaid business operations.
While some solution providers are well-known in our space, there are many that are not – and they are doing great work that can be leveraged in more Medicaid programs.
If you want to highlight the great work of a solution provider in the Medicaid space please fill out our simple survey here-
https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/upD73G
The survey is open for submissions as of June 1st, 2022. You can nominate a Medicaid vendor partner through October 20th, 2022. Early submissions are encouraged.
About Mostly Medicaid
=====================
Mostly Medicaid reaches thousands of Medicaid industry professionals, decision makers and influencers with its thought leadership publications and information sharing products. We also provide marketing and strategy consulting services for companies in the Medicaid industry, as well as premium educational content to enhance expertise for industry professionals. Mostly Medicaid offers a unique value in the Medicaid industry by focusing on data-driven business perspectives rather than policy-only or advocacy-only positions.
We began with one simple concept in mind - think of Medicaid as a massive industry. Besides the healthcare services provided to Medicaid enrollees, there are hundreds of thousands of people that process claims, build software, consult with hospitals - just to name a few segments. Those people need services and products to help them do their jobs, increase their revenues and improve their skills.
And that's where Mostly Medicaid comes in. We are uniquely positioned to reach influencers across all segments and provide them with actionable information and recommendations. We have built a brand with 10,000 Medicaid industry professionals who trust us to bring non-biased information to them.
For inquiries about this announcement:
=====================================
For Mostly Medicaid
clay@mostlymedicaid.com
Clay Farris
Mostly Medicaid
+1 919-727-9231
email us here
Clay Farris
Mostly Medicaid
+ +1 9197279231
email us here