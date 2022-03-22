Lane Restrictions on EB Route 22 in Perry County

Resurfacing project from Newport to the Dauphin County line

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Perry County are advised they may encounter lane restrictions on eastbound Route 22 for a resurfacing project from the Newport/Route 34 Interchange to the Amity Hall Exit at the Dauphin County line.

Alternating lanes of eastbound Route 22 will be closed in 2.5-mile increments starting just east of the ramp from Route 34/Newport to eastbound Routes 22/322 and progressing eastbound to the Dauphin County line.

Work includes milling, concrete patching, and paving. The contractor is scheduled to work both day and night.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This work is part of a project that includes concrete patching, removal of bituminous surface, resurfacing, tree removal, guiderail updates on eastbound Route 22 in Greenwood, Howe, Buffalo, and Watts townships from Newport/Route 34 eastbound to the Dauphin County Line.

This project also includes resurfacing westbound Route 22 from just west of the Newport/Route 34 Interchange to Owl Hollow Road (Route 1014), and work on ramps at Huggins Road and Meadow Grove Road.

Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Harrisburg is the prime contractor on this $9,736,180 project. Work is expected to be completed by early September of 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.