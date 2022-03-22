The Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN) will honor Dhruv Singhal, MD, at the 2022 #LymphWalk
Dhruv Singhal, MD, will be honored with the Nobility in Medical and Scientific Achievement award at the 2022 Run/Walk to Fight Lymphatic DiseasesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At this year's Run/Walk to Fight Lymphatic Diseases, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN) will honor Dhruv Singhal, MD, with the Nobility in Medical and Scientific Achievement award. This award will be bestowed on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Artesani Park during the Massachusetts live event. This will be part of a hybrid virtual and in-person global event that will be broadcast worldwide.
Dr. Singhal is Assistant Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School and Director of Lymphatic Surgery, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medica Center. Dr. Sighal has been pivotal in the development of LE&RN's Centers of Excellence and played a role in getting Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts to cover lymphatic surgery.
The 2022 Run/Walk will take place globally, virtually, and in-person, on Sunday, May 15. In addition to the global and virtual Run/Walk — which anyone can join from anywhere in the world — the 2022 #LymphWalk will feature an in-person Run/Walk at Artesani Park in Boston, MA.
Early-bird registration is $30 for adults ($40 after April 1); $20 for students ($30 after April 1); and $15 for children ages 5-17 ($20 after April 1).
After these Run/Walks, join us virtually on Monday, May 16, for an online follow-up program. We'll share recent treatment breakthroughs, honor doctors and patients fighting lymphatic diseases, and look at exciting new medical advances on the horizon.
2022 #LymphWalk Honorees
Nobility in Medical and Scientific Achievement
Dhruv Singhal, MD
Voice of Change Award
Lady Gaga
Advocate Award
Aleksandra Rovnaya, MD
Heroism in Political Activism Award
Kelly Bell
Courage Awards
Zachary Berger
Dominique Rogers
Laura Farrell
