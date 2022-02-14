Cameron “Cam” Ayala joins Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN) as Development Director
New role represents benchmark for LE&RN
Mr. Ayala's new role represents a benchmark for LE&RN. I couldn't imagine anyone more passionate about using his many talents to better the lives of those living with lymphatic diseases.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN) proudly announces that Cameron “Cam” Ayala joined LE&RN’s leadership team on February 1, 2022, as the organization's first Director of Development.
"Mr. Ayala's new role at LE&RN represents a benchmark for the organization," said President & CEO William Repicci. “I couldn't imagine anyone more passionate about using his many talents to better the lives of those living with lymphatic diseases."
Cam received a Bachelor of Liberal Arts in Communication & Media Studies from Texas A&M University – College Station in 2011. He has worked for several advertising agencies spanning from healthcare, non-profits, and other major consumer brands. Most recently, Cam was a Compression Therapy Consultant for a pneumatic compression device manufacturer for over 2.5 years in the greater Houston, Texas region.
In 2001, Cam was diagnosed with primary lymphedema that has affected his right leg since he was 11-years old. Despite several bouts of infection and over 16 surgical procedures, Cam continues to fight through the daily challenges that this disease presents. He was put in the public spotlight in 2019 as a contestant on ABC’s “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise.” Despite having his lymphedema testimony edited out from every episode, Cam decided to use this public notoriety to bring awareness to lymphedema and other lymphatic disorders.
It was during a dinner meeting with LE&RN President & CEO, William Repicci and LE&RN National Spokesperson, Kathy Bates, that Mr. Ayala graciously accepted their invitation to join LE&RN as a Celebrity Ambassador. From presenting the keynote speech at Harvard Medical School’s Lymphedema Patient Symposium, to giving a TED Talk at his alma mater, Texas A&M University, Cam has a passion for educating the public about LE&RN’s mission.
“Three years ago, I never even considered posting anything about my lymphedema journey on my social media profiles, nor would I want to be caught out in public wearing my compression garments,” Cam said. “When Bill Repicci approached me in 2019 about being an Ambassador with LE&RN, my life’s trajectory forever changed. I am beyond excited to be joining LE&RN as the Director of Development because it gives me the honor to continue to serve the community every single day with a shared vision… to live to see a day when ALL lymphatic diseases become curable.”
About LE&RN
Founded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic diseases such as lymphedema, lipedema, and lymphatic anomalies through education, research, and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable educational resources for the millions of people who live with lymphatic diseases. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community's understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic diseases or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, please visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org.
