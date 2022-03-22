V20 to demo office building in Stamford, build a new warehouse

The city of Stamford has approved the demolition of the two-story office building (pictured at left) at 419 West Avenue to make way for a new 70,000-square-foot high-bay warehouse.

V20 Group will soon begin an extensive overhaul of a portion of the 15.6-acre industrial property on West Avenue in Stamford in August of last year.

STAMFORD, CT, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The V20 Group will soon begin an extensive overhaul of a portion of the 15.6-acre industrial property that was purchased by the company on West Avenue in Stamford in August of last year.

One of two buildings at 419 West Avenue, a 70,000-square-foot, two-story office structure has been approved for demolition by the city and a new 75,000-square-foot high-bay warehouse will be built in its place.

A spokesperson for V20 says demolition of the vacant office building should begin within the next few months. Once the old building is removed, work is scheduled to begin on the new structure, the spokesperson said.

A new tenant will be moving into the other building at 419 West Avenue. ABCO HVACR Supply + Solutions has leased the 19,000-square-foot space and will be using it to build a showroom and a contractor fulfillment center. Work on the site should be completed sometime in the late summer.

The V20 spokesperson also announced that a new tenant, 5th Avenue Auctions, will be leasing the subterranean space for storage at 650 West Avenue, where the third building at the industrial complex is located. LaserShip, a last-mile delivery company for e-commerce, occupies 40,000 square feet on the ground floor of the warehouse.

