Government proposes equitable rules concerning parenthood in international situations

SWEDEN, March 22 - The Govern­ment has presented a bill to the Riksdag contain­ing pro­posals for equitable and inclusive rules con­cerning parent­hood in inter­national situations.

The Swedish rules concerning parent­hood in inter­national situa­tions were established more than 30 years ago. Since then, only a few minor amend­ments have been made to address develop­ments in the area. There has been a need to re-examine the rules with the aim of equality between parents in same-sex and different-sex relation­ships.

“The Govern­ment’s efforts to create more inclusive legislation for different family constellations will now also benefit inter­national situations,” says Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Morgan Johansson.

The bill includes a proposal to introduce a new presump­tion of parent­hood in inter­national situations. This means that a woman who is married to or has been married to the child’s mother, will, under certain conditions, auto­matically be considered the child’s parent in Sweden. It is also pro­posed that foreign court decisions and rulings on parent­hood for a woman who is or has been married to the child’s mother, or is the cohabiting partner of the child’s mother, will, under certain conditions, be recognised in Sweden. In addition, a number of other rules under inter­national private and pro­cedural law governing parent­hood for the woman who is or has been married to the child’s mother or is the co­habit­ing partner of the child’s mother are also proposed.

“The proposals are long-awaited and will make a differ­ence for many rainbow families that move to Sweden,” says Minister for Culture Jeanette Gustafs­dotter.

The pro­posals mean that more children will have two legal parents in Sweden. The pro­posals also lead to increased equality between parents in same-sex and different-sex relation­ships.

It is pro­posed that the legislative amend­ments enter into force on 1 August 2022.