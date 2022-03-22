Mostly Medicaid Announces Medicaid Health Plan Innovations Awards Submissions
Help us get the word out about Medicaid health plan innovationsBIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES , March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MostlyMedicaid, the leading provider of Medicaid managed care industry news, trends, insights and best practices announced the 2022 Medicaid Health Plan Great Ideas project today.
Medicaid plans are at the leading edge of innovative efforts to improve the delivery of services to members. And we need your help getting the word out about great work being done by Medicaid plans. The more people that know about successful innovations, the more those innovations can be repeated and adapted in other states. Anyone can nominate a Medicaid plan for its work by filling out our simple survey here- https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/2uCzZE
The survey is open for submissions as of March 22nd, 2022. You can nominate a plan through October 20th, 2022. Early submissions are encouraged.
About Mostly Medicaid
=====================
Mostly Medicaid reaches thousands of Medicaid industry professionals, decision makers and influencers with its thought leadership publications and information sharing products. We also provide marketing and strategy consulting services for companies in the Medicaid industry, as well as premium educational content to enhance expertise for industry professionals. Mostly Medicaid offers a unique value in the Medicaid industry by focusing on data-driven business perspectives rather than policy-only or advocacy-only positions.
We began with one simple concept in mind - think of Medicaid as a massive industry. Besides the healthcare services provided to Medicaid enrollees, there are hundreds of thousands of people that process claims, build software, consult with hospitals - just to name a few segments. Those people need services and products to help them do their jobs, increase their revenues and improve their skills.
And that's where Mostly Medicaid comes in. We are uniquely positioned to reach influencers across all segments and provide them with actionable information and recommendations. We have built a brand with 10,000 Medicaid industry professionals who trust us to bring non-biased information to them.
For inquiries about this announcement:
=====================================
For Mostly Medicaid
clay@mostlymedicaid.com
Clay Farris
Mostly Medicaid
+1 919-727-9231
email us here