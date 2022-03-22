Mississippi State Board of Education approves Perkins V revisions to include work-based learning in measuring districts’ CTE program quality

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: March 21, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has approved revisions to the Mississippi Perkins V State Plan to include work-based learning as an additional measure of school districts’ Career and Technical Education (CTE) program quality for the 2022-23 school year.

The U.S Department of Education Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education requires all states to adopt at least one CTE program quality indicator for their Perkins V plans. The indicators can include industry certification, CTE dual credit and work-based learning. The duration of Mississippi’s Perkins V State Plan is July 2020 to June 2024.

In December 2021, the SBE approved MDE to seek required public comments on revising the state’s Perkins V plan to include work-based learning. MDE’s Office of Career and Technical Education received comments from eight virtual meetings as well as written comments. The public comment period ended Feb. 16.

Including work-based learning as an additional measure of school districts’ CTE program quality should give students valuable career preparation and supports one of MDE’s goals for all students to graduate ready for college and career. The Perkins V revisions align with the Mississippi Work-Based Learning Operational Guide and the Mississippi Learn to Earn Act of 2020.