Local enterprises should promote traceability: official

HÀ NỘI — Domestic enterprises need to enhance the application of traceability technology and improve product quality assessment technology, said Trần Thanh Hải, deputy director of the Department Import and Export.

He said it would help Vietnamese products compete in domestic and foreign markets.

"To promote export to fastidious markets such as the EU and the US, Việt Nam's exports, especially agricultural products, need to meet the requirements of the importing countries, including on traceability," Hải told Việt Nam Quality (Chất lượng Việt Nam).

Farmers and businesses need to change their thinking about international agricultural trade, including traceability requirements in import markets such as the EU, the US, and even China, from production to processing.

It is necessary to improve the value of Vietnamese agricultural products by building product brands and developing sustainable agriculture production, reducing pesticides and chemical fertilisers, and expanding ​​organic farm production, Hải said.

Traceability plays a vital role in the agricultural industry, including exports. Traceability is the best tool to protect the reputation of businesses and the best way to convey messages of the manufacturers to consumers.

Strict requirements for imported products and demand for goods with guaranteed quality and origin on the domestic market are increasing.

"Việt Nam needs to strengthen technology in production, processing, and building and operating a traceability system for agricultural products connecting to the National Product Traceability Portal," Hải said.

This is one of the essential tasks for domestic and export markets, contributing to building Vietnamese brand names.

Clear origin also ensures the producers' commitment to transparency and social responsibility regarding to the products. Traceability will help domestic and international consumers know about Vietnamese products.

The Government has issued a decree to supplement regulations on management of goods traceability, providing specific guidance on enforcement of the Law on the Quality of Products and Goods.

On January 19, 2019, the Prime Minister issued a decision approving the scheme on implementing, applying and managing the traceability system and assigned the Ministry of Science and Technology to head up the project.

One of the critical tasks is to build a National Product Traceability Portal.

This portal attracts manufacturers, packers, transporters, distributors and retailers.

Meanwhile, solution providers and State management agencies can improve traceability management, ensuring the quality and safety of local products. — VNS