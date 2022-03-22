Aqua superPower and X Shore Form Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Electric Boat Adoption
The Aqua 75 dual CCS configuration supercharging 2 electric boats simultaneously (Credit Aqua superPower Ltd)
Global marine fast charge network Aqua superPower and high performance electric boat maker X Shore partner up to drive the transition to marine e-mobilityLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global marine fast charging network operator Aqua superPower (www.aqua-superpower.com) and Swedish high performance electric boat maker X Shore (www.xshore.com) today announce their strategic alliance to drive infrastructure compatibility and technical standards for electrification across the marine world. Aqua superPower and X Shore will be collaborating across Europe and North America to demonstrate the ecosystem and interoperability required to support marinas, boat builders, and consumers in the unstoppable transition to marine e-mobility.
Boat charging infrastructure is well developed already, and what is crucial about this partnership is the expansion of DC charging, primarily the speed of charge being delivered. Market participants, like X Shore, believe that sector transition to e-mobility will accelerate as a result of the enhanced convenience afforded by the expansion of charging technology.
The marine e-mobility ecosystem requires a safe and reliable user interface providing clear guidance to charge points, coupled with ‘Plug and Charge’ technology when adoption becomes widespread. X Shore’s intelligent software combines seamlessly with Aqua superPower’s network and user management technology. As part of the alliance, Aqua superPower will supply its fully marinised superchargers to be hooked onto X Shore’s boats at various international boat shows and marine events. In turn, to further promote the growing and developing infrastructure around electric boats, X Shore will be bringing its boats to locations where there are Aqua superPower installations.
Jenny Keisu, CEO of X Shore says, “At X Shore we rely on, and trust in, industry collaborations. Partnership is the new leadership, and we need to collaborate in order to speed up the green transition. This is why we team up with Aqua superPower. They have extensive experience in creating reliable cloud-based public charging networks and their rapid progress in building marine charging corridors will have an accelerated effect on the much-needed shift to electric boats.”
Alex Bamberg, CEO of Aqua superPower adds, “Our strategic alliance with X Shore is an important step in Aqua superPower collaborating with leading electric boat makers and industry partners on driving and developing marine fast charging interoperability, safety and compatibility standards. Electric boats and watercraft are here now, and they require the charging infrastructure we provide, with our dedicated marine fast charge network. We are delighted to work with X Shore as ambassadors and partners in our Aqua superPower-endorsed affiliate programme that is designed to bring users reliable, fast and easy charging along Aqua superPower’s marine charging corridors.”
The fully sealed design of Aqua superPower’s IP-65 rated DC rapid chargers inherently provide the robustness and ease of use needed in the marine and freshwater environment. It is vital from a safety point of view that the latest connected technology is used, and electricity cannot be drawn until the electronic handshake with the boat has been completed satisfactorily. Aqua superPower’s chargers are smart networked and permanently connected to the Aqua superPower backend to ensure best user experience.
X Shore has quickly become the frontrunner of sustainable electric craft. Launched in the US last year, the Swedish company’s latest Eelex 8000 electric boat is powered by intelligent software and is exclusively powered by two state of the art Kreisel Battery Packs (KBP 63) with a total battery capacity of 126 kWh. On a full charge the boat can travel about 100 nautical miles at lower speeds. Aqua superPower is developing its network to be accessible to electric boat users via the Aqua superPower secure app or RFID card. The company has been rolling out its global network of marine fast chargers, with recent installations along the Cote d’Azur, the Italian Riviera, and Venice, and a further 150 chargers planned next year, with substantial deployment growth to come thereafter.
The strategic alliance will promote the two companies’ common mission to reduce the impact of boating on the marine environment. X Shore and Aqua superPower will be exhibiting together at the upcoming Palm Beach International Boat Show from March 24th – 27th.
About Aqua superPower
Aqua superPower is the first fully marinised dockside network of fast chargers for electric boats. Each station provides AC and DC charging with a current maximum power output of 150 kW, allowing DC compatible powerboats to rapidly recharge and extend their autonomy. Aqua superPower has developed the first supercharger specifically engineered and rated for use in marine environments. Built to IP65 standards, Aqua superPower is a revolutionary and sustainable marine charging solution.
Aqua superPower is the first fast charge network company awarded a grant under the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, funded by the UK Department for Transport, and delivered with Innovate UK.
The global electric boat market is expected to be worth over $20 billion by 2027. There are currently over 30 million recreational boats in the world. Assuming the boat market continues to grow in line with historical trends, it is likely there will be more than 1 million electric boats by 2030. Regulation will accelerate this trend. More and more areas will only be accessible to electric boats. Source: IDTechEx, Electric Boats and Ships 2017-2027; Aqua estimates
For more information visit: www.aqua-superpower.com
About X Shore
The Swedish climate technology and electric boat company X Shore was founded in 2016 in Stockholm. Made in Sweden, X Shore has become the world's leading supplier of electric boats with customers in markets such as North America and EU. X Shore’s boats use no fossil fuels and have minimal impact on marine wildlife. X Shore has been awarded a number of prizes for the design of the model Eelex 8000, and in 2022 the company was nominated for the European Powerboat of the Year and received the jury's special mention.
X Shore creates 100% electric boats for a fossil free tomorrow. By combining Swedish maritime craftsmanship with technology, innovation and sustainability, we are changing and charging the future of the boat industry.
For more information visit: www.xshore.com
