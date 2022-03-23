Submit Release
KITEBOARD LOVERS HAVE A NEW ADDRESS IN HILTON DALAMAN

MUğLA, TURKEY, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarıgerme, where the Mediterranean meets the Aegean sea is home to Hilton Dalaman enjoyed all year long by kiteboard and windsurf lovers. The wind created by the Sarıgerme creek and the Aegean Sea makes the perfect location for sport enthusiasts.


This summer Hilton Dalaman is opening its training club for kiteboard, windsurf and sea kayak. Competing against Akyaka and Alaçatı, the club is up to international standards and will host hotel guests and guests from outside the hotel. The club will be serving in two different categories; Kiteboard and SeaKayak. Appealing to every age group starting 5-6 years old trainings like kiteboard, wingfoil, windsurf sea kayaking, SUP (Stand Up Paddle) will be among the options. The trainings will be given by the national athlete and 9 times Turkey champion Özgür Ceylan also the founder of Kiteboard Turkey & Explore Muğla and also 2013 world third Merve Ceylan.

Hilton Dalaman Sarıgerme will be the meeting point of sea, sun and adrenaline lovers offering different activities all summer long.

