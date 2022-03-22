St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI - Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE – St. Johnsbury Barracks

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4001883

TROOPER: Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 03/21/2022 at 2338 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 114 / Burrington Bridge Road, Lyndon

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

ACCUSED: Alexander Grech III

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/21/2022 at 2338 hours, Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing multiple vehicle infraction’s. Vermont State Police made contact with the operator, who was identified as Alexander Grech (62) of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. While speaking with Grech, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Grech was subsequently arrest for the suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Grech was later released with a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Court – Criminal Division on April 11th, 2022 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Driving Under the Influence #1 – Refusal.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/11/2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.