St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI - Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE – St. Johnsbury Barracks
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4001883
TROOPER: Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 03/21/2022 at 2338 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 114 / Burrington Bridge Road, Lyndon
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal
ACCUSED: Alexander Grech III
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/21/2022 at 2338 hours, Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing multiple vehicle infraction’s. Vermont State Police made contact with the operator, who was identified as Alexander Grech (62) of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. While speaking with Grech, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Grech was subsequently arrest for the suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Grech was later released with a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Court – Criminal Division on April 11th, 2022 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Driving Under the Influence #1 – Refusal.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/11/2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.