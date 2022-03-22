Democrats More Concerned With Hair, than Real American and World Problems
Crown Act passes through Congress and heads to the Senate. Is hair the #1 issue today? Republican Candidate, Sean Pignatelli, shares his thoughts.MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ, US, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who would think the number one problem in the United States today would be hair? Democrats recently introduced a bill known as the Crown Act into Congress which passed on Friday, March 18th. It is on its way to the Senate now. Out of all the problems, not just here in America, but in the entire World today, hair seems to be the dominant topic throughout our government.
The Crown Act, would allow women of color to style their hair anyway they’d like without worrying about discrimination in the workplace. Many Democrats support this bill, justifying that women of color have been discriminated against in the past due to the way they style their hair. However, many Republicans have a very big problem with this bill and it's not because they don't care about women of color or their hair being discriminated against. It’s because of all the issues going on right now in the world that impact so many countries, the only thing on Democrats’ minds is hair.
“We have a 40 year high inflation, a war in Ukraine, gas continuing to rise, and all we can talk about in Congress is hair!?” Republican Candidate for Congress, Sean Pignatelli of South Jersey, was recently on a local radio talk show where he expressed his dissatisfaction for current events going on within our government. “Many people don’t or can’t stay up to date with politics, and me being in the position I am; how am I going to tell the people I want to represent, the biggest problem our country faces today is hair!?” Pignatelli, who is campaigning on supporting Veterans, 2nd Amendment Rights, and middle class workers, made a valid point to where many Americans are now looking at both Congress and Senate for answers.
While both sides have valid arguments, as people that live in this great country, we need to decide if this is really what we want to see from our elected officials. With all the bad in the world today, is hair truly the dominant issue that needs to be addressed immediately? With that in mind, whether the Crown Act passes through the Senate remains to be seen, however President Biden has publicly stated he supports this bill and would like to see it passed.
