Cell-based Technologies & Therapeutics Global Developer Expands its Immuno-Oncology: Avalon Globocare Corp NASDAQ: AVCO

As we head further into 2022, we believe we have a number of important upcoming milestones that have the potential to drive significant value for our shareholders.”FREEHOLD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cell-based Technologies & Therapeutics Global Developer Expands its Immuno-Oncology (mRNA)-based Platform. IND Application on the Horizon for this rising NASDAQ Company: Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ: AVCO)
Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) is a clinical-stage CellTech bio-developer involved in advanced oncology therapies. Their CAR-T technology will remove cells from a cancer patient’s body, modify them and introduce the modified cancer fighting cells back into the patient.
AVCO is focused on advancing their immune effector cell therapies, including CAR-T and CAR-NK, their S-layer coated emulsome technology (SLET), their exosome-based regenerative therapeutics (ACTEX™), as well as their liquid biopsy diagnostic and drug delivery platforms. The AVCO website is an excellent source of info on their technology.
AVCO’s lead candidate, AVA-011, combines Avalon’s FLASH-CAR™ technology with an innovative messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)-based technology platform, and is currently at an IND-enabling stage. Avalon is on track to initiate AVA-011 first-in-human clinical trial by mid-2022. The company anticipates their technology can modify cells quicker (days not weeks) and cheaper than other CAR-T therapies.
Dr. David Jin, President and CEO has said, "As we head further into 2022, we believe we have a number of important upcoming milestones that have the potential to drive significant value for our shareholders.”
AVCO statistics:
FYE is 12-31 - Outstanding shares 88.4M – Float 33.3M shares – Insider ownership is 62.9% - 52-week high is $1.57/share – Market cap $59M – Revenues of $1.45M
AVCO posted revenues of $1.45M as of their last reporting for Q. This Q was their strongest performance in 2021 coming in at $486K revenues. Expect AVCO to update their earning report in the next few weeks.
Recent developments at AVCO:
In late December, the company’s Chairman, Daniel Lu, converted $3.0 million of debt owed to him under the company’s Line of Credit into 2.4 million shares of the Company’s common stock at $1.25 per share. The conversion price was at a 45% premium to the share price at the time. That move indicates Mr. Lu's confidence in the company.
Last year the company announced that it planned to acquire SenlangBio, a company that had initiated a first-in-human clinical trial evaluating anti-EphA2 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for recurrent glioblastoma. The all-stock transaction was going to be for 81M AVCO common shares, a significant dilution for shareholders. The company announced it had cancelled the planned acquisition citing the significant dilution to shareholders. Good news for investors today as the company value has already reflected the dilution.
Let’s compare AVCO with other NASDAQ development stage companies in the oncology sector that are absent revenues:
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) Market Value $137M
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Market Value $812M
Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) Market Value $59M
PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Market Value $189M
** Important to note: AVCO is revenue positive **
AVCO Development Highlights:
Avalon entered a new collaboration with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) to develop new cancer immunotherapy approaches and streamline manufacturing processes to bring these powerful treatments to cancer patients with a rapid bio-manufacturing time (1-2 days instead of weeks). Avalon’s lead candidate, AVA-011, combines Avalon’s FLASH-CAR™ technology with an innovative messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)-based technology platform, and is currently at an IND-enabling stage. Avalon is on track to initiate AVA-011 first-in-human clinical trial by mid-2022.
Avalon has co-developed and jointly filed a patent with BOKU on a novel platform of S-layer coated emulsome technology (SLET) for next-generation, targeted drug delivery and cellular immunotherapy applications. The Company believes this novel SLET platform will help accelerate the development of Avalon’s mRNA-based Flash-CAR™ and other cellular therapy programs. Targeted delivery of mRNA into immune effector cells using SLET can potentially open the door to new generation of cancer immunotherapy and other applications including targeted drug delivery and therapeutics, vaccine development, in vitro diagnostics, and cellular medicines.
The new CAR-NK therapies in development are intended to build upon and complement AVA-011, Avalon’s lead CAR-T candidate, part of the Company’s proprietary mRNA-based FLASH-CAR™ platform. AVA-011 is currently at the IND-enabling, process development stage, which is expected to produce clinical-grade CAR-T cells for an upcoming clinical trial in patients with hematological malignancies. The platform uses next generation CAR technology to modify patients’ T or universal-donor NK cells using a ribonucleic acid (RNA)-based platform rather than a viral vector, allowing for more rapid and lower-cost bio-manufacturing of the cell therapy products.
To further strengthen its CAR-NK development capabilities, Avalon has appointed Dr. Dongfang Liu to its Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board. Dr. Liu is currently an Associate Professor and Director of Immunoassay Development Program at the Department of Pathology, Immunology and Laboratory Medicine at The Rutgers University New Jersey Medical School. Dr. Liu’s research expertise is focused on the immunobiology of NK and CAR-NK, with more than 20 years of experience in NK cell research.
About Avalon GloboCare Corp: AVCO is a clinical-stage, vertically integrated, leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative immune effector cell therapy, exosome technology. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth and development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/NK), exosome technology (ACTEX™), and regenerative therapeutics.
