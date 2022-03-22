Submit Release
Maine Energy Storage Market Assessment - Stakeholder Session #3

March 28, 2022, MAINE, March 28 - Governor’s Energy Office

E3 and GEO will host this third webinar to brief stakeholders on the final Energy Storage Market Assessment. In addition to discussing the study's main findings, this will include final benefit-cost analysis results and policy considerations. Further, GEO will discuss next steps and will solicit feedback from stakeholders on potential areas for future analysis.

Register to attend the Webex webinar here: https://willdan.webex.com/mw3300/mywebex/default.do?nomenu=true&siteurl=willdan&service=6&rnd=0.4526273252593318&mainurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwilldan.webex.com%2Fec3300%2Feventcenter%2Fevent%2FeventAction.do%3FtheAction%3Ddetail%26%26%26EMK%3D4832534b00000005c05afd5a2783a4bafb281cf16c3f84842dc167302c109f21aea92c65c174bb9a%26siteurl%3Dwilldan%26confViewID%3D221584469979572799%26encryptTicket%3DSDJTSwAAAAXQTv59ROE79dIq8aIQGV0Mhf750GjklyS7RU9Qa7ZbQ2%26

