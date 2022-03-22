Cloud Block Storage Market is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth Prospects [2022-2029]

AMR Logo

The global cloud block storage market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud block storage market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to growth in need for enterprise mobility, easy deployment of cloud storage solutions, and increased adoption of hybrid cloud storage among end-users.

Further, high rate of adoption of cloud-based storage among small & mid-size organizations, growth in need of better data management system as there is a constant increase in raw data among enterprises, and increase in need of technologically advanced storage solutions is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the global cloud block storage market. However, lack of high network bandwidth and additional costs associated with the services hamper the market growth.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4433

The report segments the cloud block storage market based on storage type, deployment mode, industry vertical, and geography. As per storage type, the market is studied across locally attached cloud storage and network-attached cloud storage.

Based on deployment model the market is segmented into public, private, and hybrid clouds. As per industry vertical, the market is studied across healthcare & life science, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, energy & utilities, BFSI, public sector, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Amazon Web Services, Rackspace, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, VMware, Inc., IBM Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., EMC Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. are also provided in the report.

Key Benefits:

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global cloud block storage market.

• In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

• This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain is taken into account to elucidate the competitive environment across the geographies.

• This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global cloud block storage market is provided.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4433

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Reports:

1. Healthcare Data Storage Market

2. Cloud Storage Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.