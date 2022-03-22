Policy Experts to Assess Tehran's Threat, Prospects for Change in Iran

Hon Michael Mukasey, Amb Paula Dobriansky, Ms Soona Samsami, Hon Robert Torricelli, Amb Robert Joseph, Amb Joseph DeTrani, Amb Mitchell Reiss, Gen (ret) Chuck Wald, Jonathan Ruhe, Hon David Shedd, Dr Steven Bucci, Dr Siamack Shojai & Dr Behzad Raofi at NCRI-US briefing.

The online conference on March 25th will discuss Tehran’s nuclear & regional defiance, its support for the invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) will hold an online conference on Friday, March 25, 2022, to discuss Iran’s internal situation, Tehran’s nuclear and regional defiance, its support for the invasion of Ukraine and prospects for fundamental change.

Distinguished policy and national security figures will join to consider a framework for an Iran policy effective in neutralizing Tehran’s malign conduct and supportive of the Iranian people’s aspirations for freedom and democracy.

SPEAKERS

• Dr. Steven Bucci, visiting fellow at The Heritage Foundation and a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense

• Amb. Joseph DeTrani, former Director of the National Counterproliferation Center and Special Adviser to the Director of National Intelligence

• Amb. Paula Dobriansky, former Under Secretary of State for Global Affairs

• Amb. Robert G. Joseph, former Undersecretary of State for Arms Control & International Security

• Hon. Michael Mukasey, 81st Attorney General of the United States

• Dr. Behzad Raofi, Project Verification and Validation Lead Engineer and Chief Validation Engineer for Space Missions

• Amb. Mitchell Reiss, former Director of Policy Planning, U.S. Department of State

• Jonathan Ruhe, JINSA Director of Foreign Policy

• Soona Samsami, U.S. Representative, National Council of Resistance of Iran

• Hon. David Shedd, former Acting Director, Defense Intelligence Agency

• Dr. Siamack Shojai, Professor and former Dean of The Cotsakos College of Business, William Paterson University

• Hon. Robert G. Torricelli, former Democratic Senator from New Jersey

• General (ret.) Chuck F. Wald, former Deputy Commander of United States European Command

Briefing will be moderated by Alireza Jafarzadeh, NCRI-US Deputy Director

DATE: Friday, March 25, 2022; 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM (EDT)

To RSVP and for media inquiries, contact: media@ncrius.org

