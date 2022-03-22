Policy Experts to Assess Tehran's Threat, Prospects for Change in Iran

Hon Michael Mukasey, Amb Paula Dobriansky, Ms Soona Samsami, Hon Robert Torricelli, Amb Robert Joseph, Amb Joseph DeTrani, Amb Mitchell Reiss, Gen (ret) Chuck Wald, Jonathan Ruhe, Hon David Shedd, Dr Steven Bucci, Dr Siamack Shojai & Dr Behzad Raofi at NCRI-US briefing.

The online conference on March 25th will discuss Tehran’s nuclear & regional defiance, its support for the invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) will hold an online conference on Friday, March 25, 2022, to discuss Iran’s internal situation, Tehran’s nuclear and regional defiance, its support for the invasion of Ukraine and prospects for fundamental change.

Distinguished policy and national security figures will join to consider a framework for an Iran policy effective in neutralizing Tehran’s malign conduct and supportive of the Iranian people’s aspirations for freedom and democracy.

SPEAKERS
• Dr. Steven Bucci, visiting fellow at The Heritage Foundation and a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense
• Amb. Joseph DeTrani, former Director of the National Counterproliferation Center and Special Adviser to the Director of National Intelligence
• Amb. Paula Dobriansky, former Under Secretary of State for Global Affairs
• Amb. Robert G. Joseph, former Undersecretary of State for Arms Control & International Security
• Hon. Michael Mukasey, 81st Attorney General of the United States
• Dr. Behzad Raofi, Project Verification and Validation Lead Engineer and Chief Validation Engineer for Space Missions
• Amb. Mitchell Reiss, former Director of Policy Planning, U.S. Department of State
• Jonathan Ruhe, JINSA Director of Foreign Policy
Soona Samsami, U.S. Representative, National Council of Resistance of Iran
• Hon. David Shedd, former Acting Director, Defense Intelligence Agency
• Dr. Siamack Shojai, Professor and former Dean of The Cotsakos College of Business, William Paterson University
• Hon. Robert G. Torricelli, former Democratic Senator from New Jersey
• General (ret.) Chuck F. Wald, former Deputy Commander of United States European Command

Briefing will be moderated by Alireza Jafarzadeh, NCRI-US Deputy Director

DATE: Friday, March 25, 2022; 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM (EDT)

To RSVP and for media inquiries, contact: media@ncrius.org

###
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

NCRI-US
National Council of Resistance of Iran U.S. Office
+1 202-747-7847
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Policy Experts to Assess Tehran's Threat, Prospects for Change in Iran

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
NCRI-US
National Council of Resistance of Iran U.S. Office
+1 202-747-7847
Company/Organization
National Council of Resistance of Iran U.S. Representative Office
1747 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Suite 1125
Washington, District of Columbia, 20006
United States
+1 202-747-7847
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran-US Representative Office (NCRI-US) acts as the Washington office for Iran’s parliament-in-exile, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, which is dedicated to the establishment of a democratic, secular, non-nuclear republic in Iran. It will serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Maryam Rajavi and based on her Ten Point Plan, once the theocracy is ousted. Its primary responsibility will then be to hold free and fair elections within six months after the fall of the regime. NCRI-US has been instrumental in exposing Tehran’s nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons, ballistic missile programs, and its terrorist network.

More From This Author
Policy Experts to Assess Tehran's Threat, Prospects for Change in Iran
NCRI-US New Book Exposes Latest Terrorist Game Plan of Iranian Regime's IRGC-Quds Force: Formation of Proxy Naval Units
NCRI U.S. Representative Says Quds Force's New Game Plan Seeks to Project Power Abroad, Mask Regime's Weakness at Home
View All Stories From This Author