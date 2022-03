RUSSIA, March 21 - Mikhail Mishustin sent a message of condolences over the plane crash to Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang.

The message reads, in part:

“Both personally, and on behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation, I would like to express to you my deepest condolences over the deaths in the China Eastern Airlines crash.

“We share the grief and pain of the friendly Chinese people. I would like to ask you to convey our words of compassion to the families and friends of those who died in this grievous tragedy.”