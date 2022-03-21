More Than 100 Additional Full Time Equivalent Continuing Care Assistants Now Working In Saskatchewan

CANADA, March 21 - Released on March 21, 2022

More continuing care assistants (CCAs) are now hired to help better meet the needs of residents in long-term care facilities across Saskatchewan.

The 2021-22 Provincial Budget provided $6 million in funding to hire an additional 108 full time equivalent (FTE) CCA positions: 90 for long-term care facilities and a further 18 to support home care. Since April, 101 of 108, or 94 per cent, of the CCA positions that were part of the budget commitment have been filled.

To date, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and its long-term care affiliates and contracted operators have hired the equivalent of 85 full-time CCAs. Recruitment efforts are ongoing for five additional FTE positions in the long-term care sector.

The SHA has also hired the equivalent of 16 full-time CCAs to work in rural home care and is working towards recruiting an additional two FTEs. These staff will support home care needs in rural and remote communities across the province.

“Continuing care assistants play a crucial role in our health care system,” Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “By following through on our promise to hire more CCAs, our government is strengthening long-term care and home care services for Saskatchewan people in communities across the province.”

The initial $6 million investment will result in additional direct care support in 43 long-term care homes. Additional home care staff will service 22 smaller cities, towns, northern communities and their surrounding rural areas. This marks the first year of a three-year commitment to hire 300 new CCA FTEs across the health system.

