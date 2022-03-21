Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,016 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Muri To State Board For Educator Certification

TEXAS, March 21 - March 21, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Scott Muri, Ed.D. to the State Board for Educator Certification for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. The board develops certification and continuing education requirements and standards of conduct for public school teachers.

Scott Muri, Ed.D. of Odessa is the Superintendent of Schools for Ector County Independent School District. He previously served as the Superintendent of Schools for Spring Branch Independent School District and as Deputy Superintendent of Academics for Fulton County Schools in Atlanta, Georgia. He is a member of Chiefs for Change, the American Association of School Administrators, the Urban School Administrators Association, the Texas School Alliance Board of Directors, the Ed-Fi Leadership Council, and the Consortium for School Network Superintendents Advisory Council. He is also a member of the Texas Broadband Office Board of Advisors, Odessa Chamber of Commerce, Education Partnership of the Permian Basin, and an executive board member of the Ector County ISD Education Foundation. Additionally, he is a former executive board member of Good Reason Houston, former board member of Junior Achievement of Houston, and former member of the Greater Houston Partnership Education Committee. Muri received a Bachelor of Arts in Intermediate Education and Middle School Education from Wake Forest University, a Master of Public School Administration from Stetson University, and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Wingate University.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Muri To State Board For Educator Certification

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.