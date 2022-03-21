Governor Abbott Appoints Muri To State Board For Educator Certification

TEXAS, March 21 - March 21, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Scott Muri, Ed.D. to the State Board for Educator Certification for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. The board develops certification and continuing education requirements and standards of conduct for public school teachers.

Scott Muri, Ed.D. of Odessa is the Superintendent of Schools for Ector County Independent School District. He previously served as the Superintendent of Schools for Spring Branch Independent School District and as Deputy Superintendent of Academics for Fulton County Schools in Atlanta, Georgia. He is a member of Chiefs for Change, the American Association of School Administrators, the Urban School Administrators Association, the Texas School Alliance Board of Directors, the Ed-Fi Leadership Council, and the Consortium for School Network Superintendents Advisory Council. He is also a member of the Texas Broadband Office Board of Advisors, Odessa Chamber of Commerce, Education Partnership of the Permian Basin, and an executive board member of the Ector County ISD Education Foundation. Additionally, he is a former executive board member of Good Reason Houston, former board member of Junior Achievement of Houston, and former member of the Greater Houston Partnership Education Committee. Muri received a Bachelor of Arts in Intermediate Education and Middle School Education from Wake Forest University, a Master of Public School Administration from Stetson University, and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Wingate University.